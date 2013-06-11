Bengals' Adam 'Pacman' Jones enters not guilty plea

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge after Monday's arrest for an incident near Great American Ball Park last week, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.
Jones is accused of striking a woman with an open palm after she allegedly threw a beer bottle at him. The complaint to the Hamilton County Municipal Court states Jones "did knowingly attempt to cause physical harm." It's a misdemeanor charge.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Monday that the league will review the facts at the appropriate time.
Despite his long history of off-the-field incidents, Jones consistently has had the backing of the Bengals' front office over the past three years. There were no repercussions to a January 2012 guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
Jones is coming off a strong season as a punt returner and nickel back. Expect the Bengals to allow the legal process to play out before taking any action.