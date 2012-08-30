Bengals' Adam Jones assigned mediator for strip club case

LAS VEGAS -- The Nevada Supreme Court wants a mediator to review a man's effort to collect damages from the NFL for his paralyzing injury in a 2007 strip club melee involving football player Adam "Pacman" Jones.
The court on Tuesday assigned a settlement judge to mediate former club doorman Tommy Urbanski's effort to hold the league accountable for his injury.
A judge in 2008 dismissed the NFL from a civil damages lawsuit that led to a judgment against the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback that now amounts to $13 million for Urbanski and his wife.
Urbanski's lawyer, Matthew Dushoff, says the league should be held responsible.
Attorneys and a court spokesman call a settlement conference a standard step in such cases.
The state high court called for a February report from the mediation judge.
