Ben Tate 'probably' won't return to Houston Texans

Finishing the season on injured reserve with cracked ribs, running back Ben Tate lent credence Tuesday to the notion that he's played his last down with the Houston Texans.
The impending free agent said after Tuesday's practice that he "probably" won't be back, but added "you never know."
The Houston Chronicle's John McClain has consistently opined that Tate's days with the Texans are drawing to a close. Seeking a bigger contract, Tate has made it clear that he's not satisfied with being relegated to a complementary role behind Arian Foster.
Sources told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport the Cleveland Browns are one of several teams interested in signing Tate once free agency commences.
Tate will join a running-back market that includes Darren McFadden, Maurice Jones-Drew, Rashad Jennings and perhaps evenChris Johnson.
Now that Tate, Foster and Dennis Johnson (bruised hip) are all injured, the Texans are down to their fourth- and fifth-string tailbacks for Sunday's season finale.
Jonathan Grimes is expected to start at Tennessee, complemented by newly signed Ray Graham. With a breakout performance, Grimes could stake his claim to Tate's backup role behind Foster.