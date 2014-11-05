Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady playing QB at the highest level

My choice is Tom Brady. Over the past five weeks, the Patriots quarterback has posted a 120.5 passer rating -- the highest mark in the NFL during this span -- with 18 touchdown passes against just one interception. Not coincidentally, New England has gone 5-0 in this period, with a pair of blowout victories over first-place teams: Cincinnati and Denver. In the win over the Broncos, Brady outplayed Peyton Manning, who once again is having a stellar season of his own and, prior to Sunday's game, might've been playing better than any other QB. Brady also took it to a Bills team that currently sits at 5-3, racking up 361 passing yards and four touchdowns during the 15-point win in Buffalo.