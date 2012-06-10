Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers' new offense progressing

Ben Roethlisberger might still have concerns about Todd Haley's new offense, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is taking a positive approach in learning the new system.
"We've made some strides. Every day is a little bit better," Roethlisberger said, according to wpxi.com. "I'm not saying I could go out and call a game myself right now but I understand when (Haley) calls a play I know what's going on for the most part."
The Steelers used the front end of their draft to update their offensive line. Stanford guard David DeCastro was selected in the first round with Ohio State tackle Mike Adams going in the second. Both players could end up in the starting lineup, a reality that would be fine with the quarterback.
"As long as they do their job, I don't care," he said.
It's worth noting that Roethlisberger made these comments while wearing a No. 78 jersey in honor of Max Starks. The massive tackle injured his knee in the playoffs last season and remains unsigned. Roethlisberger left it up to the imagination of reporters if he was trying to send a message by invoking his old pal's memory.
"He's doing well," Roethlisberger said. "He says he can move around just fine and doesn't feel anything."