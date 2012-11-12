Ben Roethlisberger sprains shoulder in win over Chiefs

The week of quarterback injuries continued on "Monday Night Football."
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went to the locker room, then out of Heinz Field, with a right shoulder injury during the third quarter of a 16-13 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Roethlisberger didn't return to the game, and a Steelers source told NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer that the initial diagnosis on the quarterback is a sprained right shoulder.
The Steelers are awaiting results on Roethlisberger's MRI and should know more about his injury Tuesday.
Roethlisberger landed on his throwing shoulder after being sacked by Chiefs pass rushers Justin Houston and Tamba Hali and quickly was evaluated by the Steelers' staff. Roethlisberger originally was listed as questionable to return, but Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette later reported the quarterback went to a local hospital to undergo an MRI.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after the game that Roethlisberger left the stadium, but the coach didn't know to where and how severe the injury was. The team source told Breer after midnight ET that Roethlisberger was home.
Byron Leftwich entered the game for Roethlisberger, who later was shown by ESPN cameras without his shoulder pads after going for further tests. Leftwich, who hadn't played in an NFL game since the Steelers' 2010 regular-season finale, was 7-of-14 passing for 73 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Roethlisberger made news in August by revealing he had a small tear in his rotator cuff. It's uncertain if this injury is connected. He looked healthy throughout the season until now.