Ben Roethlisberger sprains ankle at Pittsburgh Steelers practice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Saturday that he sprained his left ankle during the team's practice.
It's the same ankle that has caused Roethlisberger trouble in the past.
Roethlisberger hurt the ankle when an offensive lineman stepped on him during goal-line practice. Roethlisberger had just completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.
Roethlisberger then limped off the field and had the ankle iced.
"He's fine," Tomlin said, according to CBSSports.com. "Somebody stepped on his foot. You guys love the Ben updates."
Roethlisberger caught many by surprise Wednesday when he revealed he has a partial tear in his rotator cuff but that it won't affect the way he throws the ball.