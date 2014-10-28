Around the League

Presented By

Ben Roethlisberger's Week 8 play among NFL's best

Published: Oct 28, 2014 at 06:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

On the Week 8 recap edition of the Around The NFL Podcast, we suggested that Ben Roethlisberger's extraordinary performance in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 51-34 shootout with the Indianapolis Colts ranks with the greatest in regular-season history.

Roethlisberger became the first quarterback with two games over 500 passing yards, setting single-game franchise records for passing yards (522), touchdown passes (six) and completions (40).

Ben Roethlisberger

If not for a pair of lost fumbles and three dropped passes, Roethlisberger believes he could have topped 600 yards.

"I'm mad because we left plays out there," Roethlisberger said after the game, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Among Roethlisberger's Week 8 feats:

» Factoring in strength of opponent, passing numbers and deductions for interceptions and sacks, Chase Stuart of Football Perspective ranks Roethlisberger's performance as the most impressive in the 21st century and the seventh-best in NFL history.

» No other quarterback has ever matched his 81.63 completion rate or 10.65 yards per attempt on 49 or more throws.

» Of those 49 pass attempts, our film study showed just two as misfires. He did not throw an interception or take a single sack.

» The 639 yards of offense are the third most in franchise history and the most ever allowed by the Colts.

» The Steelers entered the NFL in 1933 as the "Pittsburgh Pirates," wearing the same bumblebee throwbacks sported by Roethlisberger on Sunday. Not until 1935 did a Pirates quarterback pass for more than 522 yards in an entire season.

» Roethlisberger joined Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks in league history to win 100 games in 150 or fewer starts.

Among the compliments doled out by teammates:

» "From start to finish, he was into it. You could tell that all week," guard David DeCastro said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Everyone was talking about Indy's offense, Indy this and Indy that, and I think he wanted to really come out and prove something."

» "It's amazing," 13-year-veteran Brett Keisel said, via the Post-Gazette. "I tell people all the time, we always have a chance with him."

» "He's a Hall of Famer, man," center Maurkice Pouncey said. "He can make every throw on the field. He leads us the right way. The O-line was really pushing for him. Hopefully we can do that every week, keep him clean. He'll make more history and break more records."

This offense joined the 1972 and 1975 Steelers as the only outfits in Pittsburgh history to score at least 30 points in four of the first eight games of the season. They are on pace to flirt with the franchise record for total points in a season, set by the 1979 team.

"Why does it have to stop here?" Roethlisberger told the team afterward. "Why can't we keep doing this?"

Todd Haley's offense is loaded with young talent, as Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah outlined on NFL NOW this week.

In a season dominated by DeMarco Murray, NFL Media analyst LaDainian Tomlinson has called Le'Veon Bell the NFL's premier running back.

Antonio Brown is leading the league in receptions after extending to 24 his NFL-record consecutive games with at least five catches and 50 yards. Coach Mike Tomlin compared his No. 1 receiver to J.J. Watt on Tuesday.

"He's one of the best in the world at what he does," Tomlin explained. "You know what they're capable of ... The storm is coming."

The aerial attack has kicked into a higher gear since fourth-round rookie Martavis Bryant entered the wide receiver rotation as a vertical threat and red-zone weapon. Tomlin singled out Bryant as a player whose role will continue to expand after reaching the end zone three times in his first two career games.

With second-year receiver Markus Wheaton back on track and veteran Heath Miller coming off the second-most productive game of his career, Roethlisberger's weapons can stack up with any quarterback's.

If the scoring binge continues, it will be the Steelers' offense overshadowing the defense on a playoff run for first time since that high-scoring 1979 squad won the Super Bowl to cap off a magical year in Pittsburgh.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE