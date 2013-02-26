Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers renegotiating contract

Roethlisberger is scheduled to carry a prohibitive salary-cap figure of $19.595 million in 2013, and the Steelers are working through tricky waters in regard to the cap, which is expected to land between $122 million and $123 million for this season. The Steelers, as it stands right now, have 10 players accounting for just over $100 million in cap space, and one player they have been trying to make a decision on is linebacker James Harrison, who has a 2013 cap hit of $10.035 million.