Ben Roethlisberger likes Pittsburgh Steelers' offense

Ben Roethlisberger didn't love the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense under new coordinator Todd Haley last season.
"There've been some changes this offseason in some of the offensive philosophies, playbook and some things that I think are good," Roethlisberger said Tuesday, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "It's some compromise from all the different position coaches, the running back coaches, the line and quarterback coaches. I think we've taken a little bit of everything and made it a lot better."
Last year, Roethlisberger was vocally critical of what he called a "dink-and-dunk" offense. His frustration boiled over after a December loss to the Dallas Cowboys, when he questioned the Steelers' play-calling.
Entering his 10th season with the Steelers, Roethlisberger isn't letting on exactly which changes were made to the offense. Do they include throwing vertical more frequently?
"You'll have to wait until the first game," he said.
Of course, Roethlisberger was asked about life without wide receiver Mike Wallace, but he sounded ready to focus on the revamped playbook.
"Obviously, we're going to miss Mike as a person, friend and teammate," Roethlisberger said. "(But) we've got to be ready to move on."