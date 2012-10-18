Ben Roethlisberger hurts foot, leaves Steelers practice

Rapoport: Steel City friction
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback left Thursday's practice with a right foot injury. That's the bad news. The good news, according to multiple reporters in attendance: Roethlisberger is "fine" and will play Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey returned for at least a "light practice," which bodes well for his status. Linebacker Lawrence Timmons also returned to practice. Safety Troy Polamalu is expected to miss the game.
This is a desperate game for both teams, despite it only being Week 7. The Bengals would drop their third consecutive game and third division contest overall if they fall short. The Steelers would drop to 2-4 with a loss. Both teams pride themselves on defense, yet both have been mediocre on that side of the ball.