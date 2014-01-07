Ben McAdoo to interview with Cleveland Browns

It's not a surprise that Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo is getting considered for job openings. The openings for which he will be interviewed for is a surprise.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that McAdoo will interview with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday for their opening at head coach, according to a source informed of the Browns' search.
It was speculated that McAdoo could be considered for the Miami Dolphins' now-vacant offensive coordinator position, where he'd be reunited with former Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin. McAdoo currently has no coordinating or assistant coaching experience on his resume.
As Rapoport pointed out, McAdoo's interview for a head coaching job is a surprise, similar to when Andy Reid -- also a Packers quarterbacks coach at the time -- interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999.