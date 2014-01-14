Ben McAdoo hired as N.Y. Giants offensive coordinator

McAdoo was well respected for his work with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay the last two seasons as QB coach. He was also the team's tight ends coach previously, joining Mike McCarthy's staff in 2006. McAdoo replaces Kevin Gilbride, who held the job as Giants offensive coordinator since 2007. Perhaps hiring McAdoo instead of Sullivan, who learned under Gilbride, was a sign the Giants didn't want the same old offense.