Ben Garland and Denver Broncos visit Colorado firefighters

As the Waldo Canyon Fire continued to burn in Colorado, members of the Denver Broncos took time to show their support and visit with the firefighters on Tuesday, according to the team's official website.
Defensive end Ben Garland, whose grandparents lost their home to fire, joined fullback Chris Gronkowski, linebacker Mike Mohamed and cornerback Ramzee Robinson in a visit to a middle school in Colorado Springs, Colo., serving as a command center for those fighting the fire. The players spent three hours signing autographs, taking pictures and hanging out with the firefighters.
"It's meant a ton just to be able to thank the people that saved my uncle's home, my sister's home -- the fire was right there and expected to take over that whole area where their houses were," Garland said. "To be able to go to their houses and to have my family there and safe, that means the world to me to be able to thank these guys."
"It means the world to our firefighters," forest supervisor Jerri Marr said. "To have people that they look up to every night during football season, to come back and turn back to them and say, 'No, we're looking up to you right now and we're watching you on television.' That means the world to them."