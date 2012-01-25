Belichick won't don red hoodie at Super Bowl

Patriots fans searching for answers amidst the wreckage of Super Bowl XLII found an unlikely scapegoat.
Asante Samuel's faulty hand-eye coordination? Nah. A defensive play call that wasn't susceptible to helmet catches? No, not that either.
It was Bill Belichick's hooded sweatshirt. A red hooded sweatshirt, the same color that New England fans saw after Eli Manning connected with Plaxico Burress to ruin the Patriots' perfect season.
Belichick had never worn that particular brand of hoodie before, and he never has again. That won't change Feb. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
"It's official ... no red hoodie at Super Bowl XLVI!" tweeted Linda Holliday, Belichick's longtime flame.
Holliday sent her tweet to Ian Rapaport, Patriots beat writer for the Boston Herald. Rapaport reported that his Twitter feed quickly was flooded with Patriots fans celebrating Holliday's breaking news.
That reaction might seem weird, but remember New Englanders also call a water fountain "the bubblah." Everything's in play.