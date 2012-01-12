Belichick says Pats' Branch 'almost always does the right thing'

"Branch is great at that ... as was Troy (Brown), as was Kevin (Faulk), as was Randy (as in Moss)," Belichick said, per WEEI-AM. "Those guys just knew where they could go, how long they had to get there and how to do it. And 99 percent of the time, if as a coach, you said, 'this is the situation, and this is what we want you to do,' that's what they would do."