Belichick, Elway, Manning pay respects to Junior Seau

There has been a weeklong outpouring of grief and support in San Diego following the passing of Junior Seau. He was not just another sports hero in San Diego. He was the sports hero, and that's why his suicide has shaken the city so much.
The remembrances of Seau culminate Friday. A private funeral was held in the morning. The Chargers are expecting a crowd of 60,000 at Qualcomm Stadium on Friday night. Gates opened at 2 p.m. PT and the stadium opens at 4:30. It is being called a "Celebration of Life" and fans are expected to arrive early to commiserate (tailgate?) together.
Seau's far-reaching influence will be seen by the men that came to San Diego. Speakers are expected to include Chargers legend Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson and San Diego native John Lynch. Peyton Manning, John Elway and John Fox are among the other men expected to attend, according to the Union-Tribune San Diego. Bill Belichickattended a private viewing of Seau Thursday night and was back in New England for the team's minicamp on Friday.
Seau was a larger-than life-figure in San Diego and in the NFL. The celebration of his life will reflect that.