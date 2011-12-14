Belichick doesn't see mechanical issues in Broncos QB Tebow

For the first time in over a decade, Tom Brady isn't the most talked-about quarterback in New England.
Tebow brought his sack full of impossibly polished answers to a conference call with Boston-area reporters Wednesday. Among the topics discussed was Tebow's meeting with New England officials before the 2010 NFL Draft.
"It was a great opportunity to get to know a great coach," Tebow said of Bill Belichick, according to ESPNBoston.com. "All those opportunities, pre-draft when I went to meet with teams and organizations, I know they were trying to get a feel for me, but I was also trying to learn something each and every visit. Just to be around Coach Belichick and all those other great coaches in New England, I felt like it was a great opportunity to learn."
The Broncos selected Tebow with the 25th overall pick, two spots before the Patriots took cornerback Devin McCourty. Belichick discussed Tebow on Wednesday, disputing the perception that the QB has faulty throwing mechanics.
"I don't agree with any of that," Belichick said, according to the Boston Herald. "I think his passing is good. It was good in college; he was a very productive passer in college, and he's thrown the ball well in this league. Throws it good short, throws it intermediate, can throw it deep. He's got some very good throws, as good as anybody that you want to put in there."
In related news, Broncos running back Willis McGahee gave NFL Network's Kara Henderson the pulse of Denver's locker room as Tebowmania rages all around the team during the quarterback's 7-1 run.
"Everybody's happy, we got Tim Tebow leading us," McGahee said. "We call him the Comeback Kid, but I call him Baby Jesus. It's a lot going on in the locker room, but everybody's just happy right now. We're winning, and everything's working out for us."