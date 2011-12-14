Belichick doesn't see mechanical issues in Broncos QB Tebow

"It was a great opportunity to get to know a great coach," Tebow said of Bill Belichick, according to ESPNBoston.com. "All those opportunities, pre-draft when I went to meet with teams and organizations, I know they were trying to get a feel for me, but I was also trying to learn something each and every visit. Just to be around Coach Belichick and all those other great coaches in New England, I felt like it was a great opportunity to learn."