Beck or Grossman? Redskins' Shanahan faces limited options

The rock is John Beck, who's facing the very real prospect of never winning an NFL game he started after being benched before Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Dolphins.
The hard place is Rex Grossman, who replaced Beck as the Redskins' starter and proceeded to show the football world why he's, well, Rex Grossman.
"It's frustrating being 3-6," said Grossman, who went 21-of-32 passing for 215 yards and two interceptions as Washington lost its fifth consecutive game. "We're better than that."
Despite two costly interceptions in Miami, Shanahan praised Grossman for doing his best with an injury-depleted Washington offense.
"I thought Rex gave us a chance to win," Shanahan said. "If you have this many guys go down, I didn't want to go with the inexperienced guy and throw him to the wolves."
Grossman likely is the favorite to start next weekend, but Shanahan wasn't ready to make an announcement Sunday.
"We're going to make decisions based on what goes on during the week," he said. "Who we're going against, practice, injuries -- all of those play a factor."
Shanahan's situation reminds us of the guy who had his arm trapped by the boulder in "127 Hours." Sure, he has options ... but none of them are particularly attractive. Like we said, the rock has met the hard place.
