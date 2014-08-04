Bears' Marquess Wilson suffers fractured clavicle

The team announced wide receiver Marquess Wilson fractured his clavicle. There is no timetable for his return.
"It's extremely disappointing," coach Marc Trestman said of Wilson's injury, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. "He was continuing to ascend."
Brandon Marshall recently told NFL Media's Michael Irvin that he, Wilson, Alshon Jeffery and tight end Martellus Bennett were the team's four horsemen on offense. The group stands 6-foot-4, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-6, respectively, giving quarterback Jay Cutler some massive targets.
The loss lowers the squad a bit, with the 5-foot-9 Josh Wilson likely getting the inside track on the No. 3 wideout snaps.
As we saw last year with Aaron Rodgers' collarbone malady, these injuries can take time to heal; Rodgers was out eight weeks but avoided surgery.
Wilson was the buzz of the Bears' offseason. The 2013 seventh-round pick had just two receptions in 76 snaps during his rookie year. The 21-year-old worked out with Jeffery and Marshall this offseason, adding bulk and immersing himself in the playbook.
"Sky's the limit for him," Jeffery said of Wilson this offseason. "We can't wait to see what he's got."
Unfortunately, the up-and-comer hit a road block.
The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down Marshawn Lynch's belated arrival at Seahawks camp and debates which active NFL players are first-ballot locks for the Hall of Fame.