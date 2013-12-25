Bears' Josh McCown not positive he'll play next season

"It's a year-to-year thing of how long is this going to be," McCown told the Chicago Sun-Times. "In our minds, when we commit to it, it's for a year. So to be apart like this, it's a tough deal. But it's something everybody (in my family) talks about, including my daughter, my oldest, especially, just sitting with her, 'Is all this OK? Are you cool with this?' So she's been great with it all.