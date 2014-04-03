Bears' Jared Allen expects to be booed by Vikings fans

Jared Allen has no illusions about how he will be welcomed when he returns to Minnesota next season.
The 32-year-old told NBC Sports Network that he knew staying within the NFC North meant he'd be booed when the Chicago Bears travel to meet the Vikings.
"Minnesota has great fans so they're going to boo me," Allen said Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk. "Absolutely. I'm sure I'll get some cheers later but absolutely they're going to boo and why shouldn't they? I now play for a division rival but I love the fans in Minnesota, I had six phenomenal years there. That organization, that state will always be a part of my life and again there is nothing but respect and joy and everything so it'll be a fun time to play back against them but yeah I expect some boos."
Allen spent the past six seasons in Minnesota where he compiled 85.5 sacks, including 22 during a dominant 2011 season.
