Bears irritate Suh, Lions by going for it on fourth-and-1

The Detroit Lions didn't encounter much heartache in their thumping of the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but after watching tape, Ndamukong Suh was agitated with a moment of perceived hubris by the Bears' offense.
After Jay Cutler and the Chicago attack ate up nearly seven minutes of the first quarter, they found themselves in a fourth-and-1 situation at the Detroit 26. In a scoreless game, the Bears went for it -- and failed. Matt Forte was stopped for no gain by an irritated Lions defense.
"They elected not to go for the field goal, and that's really kind of a slap in the face to us when they're in field goal range," Suh told the Lions' official website. "So we were like, 'We're going to stop you and get the ball back to our offense and you're not going to get any points,' that's what we did."
Chicago getting dumped on for pushing the envelope on offense? That's new. Still, angering Suh remains an unwise strategy for any opponent. We'll see how this plays out when the teams meet at Soldier Field on Nov. 13.