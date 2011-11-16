Bears' Hester has strong argument for Hall of Fame

Devin Hester should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is eligible. He is the most dominant returner in NFL history, which warrants his spot in Canton. Although some will attempt to diminish his accomplishments because of the lack of respect for the kicking game, his overall impact on the game despite receiving minimal touches should make up for his marginal impact as a position player. If the Hall of Fame is for the most dominant players in the game, I don't know how you could leave Hester off the list.