Bears GM Ryan Poles 'not greedy' with No. 1 overall pick, but QB-needy teams would have to go 'above and beyond' to close a deal now

"Should we do this before free agency? Or should we wait?" Poles told King. "I don't know. That's what I've communicated to teams\]. I could carry this all the way until we’re on the clock the night of the draft. But then there’s teams that want some certainty because, ‘If I need a quarterback bad, should I do that now when some of these guys, like [Derek Carr, are out there?' To me, they've got to go so much more above to do it now.

"I'm not greedy with it. But they're gonna have to go above and beyond to close the door now."

In the past, we've seen clubs move up into the top-3 throughout the course of the offseason.

Draft-day trades happen more frequently, particularly down the board. In 2017, the Bears famously moved up one spot from No. 3 to No. 2 to draft Mitchell Trubisky. Later during that same draft, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to No. 10 to take Patrick Mahomes.

With the Bears planning to stick with Justin Fields under center, trading the No. 1 pick available to any QB-needy team is the smartest move. It's possible, depending on how clubs feel about certain QBs, the Bears could trade back twice and recoup even more draft stock. For example, if Houston wants to secure their choice at QB, they could trade to No. 1, then another QB-needy club like Indianapolis or Carolina could leap to the No. 2 spot.

Depending on how he plays his cards, Poles could add several more picks over the next couple of years and still wind up with a top-6 player in this year's draft -- similar to how the Philadelphia Eagles built their Super Bowl contender. But he has made it clear he's willing to sell for the right price at his pace.

"No one's gonna rush me," Poles told King. "I know I can get a '24 one and a '25 one. You're telling me for the next two years I'll have two ones? That's either four really good players, or if we're cruising, we can still trade back."