Bears GM Angelo doesn't deny he's considering retirement

While watching his team play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Chicago Bears general manager Jerry Angelo was asked by reporters to respond to an earlier report from NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that he was contemplating retirement at the end of the season.
Angelo told reporters at Sports Authority Field at Mile High that, more than anything, he was more "amused" by the report. However, the 62-year-old GM did not deny that he could leave the organization at year's end.
"When you get to a point in your career, the thought is always going to come up," Angelo said Sunday, via the Chicago Tribune. "I've been in the league a long time. I enjoy what I do very much. I've been very fortunate. I work with a great organization, great people. I still want to make a run at this.
"It's not a big deal. It's not a big story by any stretch of the imagination. It's about us winning a football game right now. I don't know where that came from."
Angelo's contract runs through the 2013 season, and after building a team that's appeared in one Super Bowl and made last season's NFC Championship Game, he reiterated that his goal is to win a championship in Chicago.
Angelo also added that his wife, Bernie, would "like to see me gainfully employed."
La Canfora reported Sunday that Bears director of player personnel Tim Ruskell, who Angelo brought in last year, would be one of the front-runners for the post.