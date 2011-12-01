Bears fan pleads guilty after slapping Hester at area casino

Time to check in on the die-hard Bears fans who slapped a man at a casino only to learn said man was Bears return dynamo Devin Hester.
Daniel Rago, 52, pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor battery for hitting the wide receiver on the head at a Des Plaines, Ill., casino on Oct. 14, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Rago was sentenced to one year of probation and 80 hours of community service. He'll additionally be evaluated for anger management and pay $315 in court fees and fines.
"He smacked someone he shouldn't have," Rago's attorney, Frank Kostouros, said after the court hearing in Skokie, Ill. "He's been sorry from Day One for what happened. … He feels terrible about it."
Rago said he slapped Hester -- or in Rago's words, he landed a "biff" on Hester -- after he mistakenly thought the Bears star had cut an elderly couple in line. After he was arrested and charged, a devastated Rago said he would no longer be able to enjoy watching his team.
Hester didn't attend the hearing, though we're sure he was pleased with the end result. If people just went around biffing each other constantly, society would crumble from within.