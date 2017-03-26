Bears' Deiondre' Hall, Packers' Makinton Dorleant arrested

Bears cornerback Deiondre' Hall and Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were both arrested after an incident in Cedar Falls, Iowa early Sunday morning.
According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Department, police witnessed a crowd fighting outside of Sharkey's Funhouse around 1 a.m. Hall was allegedly in the middle of the crowd yelling profanity at the bar staff and patrons.
Police physically removed Hall from the crowd and that's when they say he refused to answer questions, yelled and spat in their faces.
According to the police report, Hall allegedly resisted being placed in handcuffs and refused to get into the backseat of the squad car. One officer tasered his left leg in an effort to get him to cooperate.
Police say Dorleant tried to grab Hall even when officers told him to get back.
Hall was charged with interference, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. Dorleant was charged with interference.
Both Hall and Dorleant played football at Northern Iowa.