Bears' Brian Urlacher weighs free agency in 2013

Urlacher has targeted training camp for his return from a severely sprained knee. He said Friday he might join the team for OTAs, but the front office wants to see him play through the season. The Bears don't dish out money for sentimental reasons (see: Matt Forte) and they aren't about to top the $7.5 million Urlacher will receive in 2012. He is one of the game's grittiest defenders, but he turns 35 after this season. The market for late-30s linebackers remains unrewarding, a fact that could ultimately keep Urlacher in Chicago -- but not before he plays the field.