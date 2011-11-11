Bears announce rookie OL Carimi will have knee scoped

Chicago Bears rookie tackle Gabe Carimi will undergo surgery on his injured knee Friday, the team announced via Twitter.
Carimi will undergo an arthroscopic debridement procedure, which typically involves the use of surgical instruments to remove damaged cartilage or bone. The operation is known more commonly as a knee scope.
Carimi, the Bears' first-round draft pick out of the University of Wisconsin, has not played since dislocating his knee against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that there's no timetable for Carimi to return. Carimi already was ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.