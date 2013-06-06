Beanie Wells will visit Jacksonville Jaguars, report says

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the thinnest running back depth charts in the NFL. And recovering starter Maurice Jones-Drew showed up in the offseason a little thinner than we're used to seeing him.
Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reported that running back Beanie Wells will visit the team Thursday. The former first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals met with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, but the belief was Wells' knee was not in playing shape.
If healthy, Wells would be a logical backup behind Jones-Drew in Jacksonville. Otherwise, the Jaguars have Justin Forsett, Denard Robinson and Jordan Todman in the mix for snaps until MJD can get healthy.