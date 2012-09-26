Beanie Wells on Arizona Cardinals' IR until Nov. 25

The magical start to the season in Arizona has run into a familiar problem: Running back Beanie Wells is hurt.
In a surprise move, the Arizona Cardinals placed Wells on injured reserve Wednesday with a "severe turf toe injury." They designated him for return, so he will be eligible to practice Nov. 7 and play Nov. 25 against the St. Louis Rams at the earliest.
"With the type of injury he has, we anticipate six to eight weeks at least before he'll be ready to go," Whisenhunt told The Associated Press after Wednesday's practice. "So if you look at where we still have games left, it will be good to have him back at that point."
Wells' 2011 season, when he had 1,047 rushing yards, was easily his best as a pro and his healthiest, but he has struggled with injuries again this year after offseason knee surgery. Now, Ryan Williams will handle the majority of carries for Arizona, which also has LaRod Stephens-Howling and William Powell at running back and re-signed Alfonso Smith on Wednesday.
"When times like his, when your number is called, you're supposed to step up to the plate," Williams said, according to The AP. "... There's no pressure, man. This is something I've wanted to do for the longest, and that's play a lot of football. I'm getting the opportunity, so I have to do something with it."