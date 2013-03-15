Beanie Wells' 'bad wheel' quashing Steelers signing?

When the Arizona Cardinalsreleased Beanie Wells last weekend, it was reportedly in part because they were not optimistic about the state of his right knee.
The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Wells for a Friday visit, but a signing isn't likely to be forthcoming. One source told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Friday that Wells was found to have a "bad wheel."
Although Wells did miss half of the 2012 season to a turf-toe injury, it's a good bet that the knee is the "wheel" in question.
Still just 24 years old, Wells has plenty of time to salvage what has been a disappointing career since he was drafted 31st overall in 2009. A signing might have to stay on hold, though, until his troublesome knee shows signs of returning to full health later in the offseason.
Meanwhile, the Steelers' backfield options are growing thin. The best back left on the market, Ahmad Bradshaw, has a bad wheel of his own following his latest round foot surgery.
Tailback appears to be a position Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will have to address in the 2013 NFL Draft.