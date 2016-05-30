Baylor hires Jim Grobe as interim football coach

Baylor has named Jim Grobe as its interim football coach, the school announced on Monday. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt reported the news earlier on Monday.
The school also announced the resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw.
Grobe replaces Art Briles, who four days earlier was suspended by the school indefinitely with the intent of firing him. Baylor's board of regents made the decision in wake of the findings from the Pepper Hamilton report on how the school handled allegations of sexual assault by football players.
Grobe has 19 years of coaching experience in college football, with previous stops at Ohio and Wake Forest. He resigned in 2013 following a 4-8 season at Wake, and has not had a job at the collegiate level since. He's compiled a 110-115-1 career record, and led the Demon Deacons to an Orange Bowl appearance in 2006.
"It is an honor for me to have the opportunity to join the Baylor football program during this important time," Grobe stated in a press release. "I am looking forward to getting to know and working with the coaches and players in the coming days, and I have great respect for Baylor as an institution and its long-standing heritage.
"As a coach, winning is important. At the same time, I want to assure the Baylor family that every decision we will make in this football program will be made with Baylor University, her students and our student-athletes in mind."