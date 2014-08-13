Bashaud Breeland cited for possession of marijuana

Washington Redskins rookie cornerback Bashaud Breeland was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Monday night, according to a statement obtained by NFL Media from Virginia Commonwealth University PIO Corey Byers.
The fourth-round pick out of Clemson University was issued a summons for simple possession of marijuana by a VCU Police Department officer at 10:40 p.m. ET.
The 22-year-old had a team-high tying six tackles in Thursday's preseason opening 23-6 win against the New England Patriots.
When reached for comment, a Redskins spokesman said, "We are aware of the incident and we will not make any further comment."
Breeland is subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.