Bart Scott (toe) could miss Miami Dolphins-New York Jets game

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Bart Scott has pushed himself for weeks, trying to tough out a painful toe injury.
Scott's streak of playing in 119 consecutive games could end Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because of a hyperextended big toe that has ailed him since the third game of the season. He missed his second day of practice Thursday after he played just nine defensive snaps against the New England Patriots last Sunday.
"I've always prided myself on being able to have a high tolerance to play through things," Scott said. "I just want to show my teammates that I'm willing to bite down and continue to play and do what I can to help us win. If we have to shut it down, we shut it down. If not, then we'll be ready to go."
Scott injured the big toe on his right foot on the second defensive play against Miami on Sept. 23, and described it as "turf toe, ligament damage, capsule strains and things like that." Jets coach Rex Ryan and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine both said it's an injury that normally sidelines a player for three or four weeks.
Instead, Scott has tried to stay on the field by wearing a stiff cleat that is a size 13½ instead of his usual 12. The top of the shoe was cut off and a carbon fiber top installed to help protect the toe, along with foam.
"It's tough. It's like losing a thumb on your hand," Scott said. "Everything you do comes off your big toe."
Demario Davis, a speedy rookie, could be in line to eventually replace Scott as the starter, but the Jets will continue to evaluate the veteran to see if he might be able to play Sunday. The injury hasn't necessarily gotten worse, Scott said, but it also hasn't gotten much better. With a bye-week break coming up after Sunday, an extended rest now might help Scott for later in the season.
"I don't care about a streak," Scott said. "I care about helping my team win and trying to win a championship. That's always been my primary goal, and that's why I came here. If helping the team best is for me to be on the sideline and help these young linebackers see what's going on and help slow the game down for them, then I'll do that."
