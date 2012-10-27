Bart Scott's games-played streak to end, report says

New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott won't play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported. His streak of 119 consecutive games will come to an end.
Scott hyperextended his toe in Week 3 against the Dolphins and has been dealing with the injury ever since. The Jets have listed Scott as doubtful. Enough rest will eliminate the need for surgery, the team believes. The Jets have bye next week, followed by a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 11.
"I don't care about a streak," Scott told The Star-Ledger this week. "If helping the team best is for me to be on the sideline, help these young linebackers see what's going on, then I'll do that."