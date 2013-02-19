Bart Scott released by New York Jets in salary dump

The New York Jets added a fifth name to their Tuesday salary-cap purge with the announcement that linebacker Bart Scott has been released.
The move came less than an hour after the team announced it had waived linebacker Calvin Pace, safety Eric Smith, offensive tackle Jason Smith and tight end Josh Baker.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Scott's agent planned to meet with the Jets on Thursday to explore options that would keep Scott with the team in 2013. It appears the Jets made a quick audible on that front.
The Jets receive $7.15 million in cap relief by cutting Scott, according to ESPN. The team has now cleared approximately $30 million in cap space in one day.
Scott's exit was widely expected, which made it conspicuous when his name wasn't among the initial cuts announced Tuesday. Linebacker DeMario Davis is expected to move into the starting lineup to replace Scott, who spent four seasons in New York.
After being named the Jets' coach in 2009, Rex Ryan made it a point to bring Scott with him from the Baltimore Ravens. Scott was a playmaker early in his tenure with the Jets, and his "Can't wait!" proclamation after an upset win over the New England Patriots in the 2010 playoffs cemented his place in franchise lore.
But Scott's play slipped noticeably over the past two seasons, and he eventually came to represent the dysfunction that now seems to define the Jets. This wasn't a hard move for new general manager John Idzik, who cut salary and removed a player who has helped define an image the team is eager to distance itself from.