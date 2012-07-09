Bart Scott might see pay cut, lesser New York Jets role

Potential camp casualty: Bart Scott. While Scott remains part of a strong Jets' defense, the bottom line is that he is now a two-down linebacker, playing in less than two-thirds (64.82 percent) of the Jets' defensive snaps last season. Scott's 65 tackles were his lowest total since becoming a full-time starter. In a bit of a surprise considering his reduced role, Scott posted 4.5 sacks, the the second-highest total of his career and the equivalent to his sack totals in the four previous seasons combined. Scott can still play, and brings plenty of much-needed leadership to the table, but might need to reduce his $4.2 million salary to stick around.