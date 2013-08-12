Bart Scott likely to choose NFL team early this week

Veterans on the back nine of their playing careers are starting to find NFL homes in the wake of injury-filled training camps.
The Baltimore Ravens scooped up tight end Dallas Clark and slot receiver Brandon Stokley over the weekend. Could former Ravens and New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott be the next to sign?
Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
A source who has regularly spoken with Scott told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Monday that the linebacker will make a decision on his next team early this week. The source explained Scott already has an offer on the table, but he has been waiting to see if a market continues to develop. ESPN first reported that Scott intends to pick a team this week.
Scott's market has been slow in part because he underwent offseason surgery to repair an injured toe that necessitated cutting out his cleat to fit the dislocation. The source told Rapoport that Scott now is healthier than he has been in over a year.
Turning 33 next Sunday, Scott has lost a few steps from his prime. Wherever he signs, he likely will be limited to an early-down run-stuffing role.