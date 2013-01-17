Bart Scott: Lack of 'quality players' sunk New York Jets

Finishing 6-10, the Jets underwhelmed weekly. Stories of a drama-filled locker room didn't help, but that's not what Scott pointed to this week.
"You can ask Tim Tebow. You can ask anybody in there. We were together," Scott told Showtime's "Inside the NFL," per The Star-Ledger. "There was never any complaining ... guys worked hard. You know what the problem was with the New York Jets this year? We didn't have enough quality players to win. Simple as that."
Jets owner Woody Johnson clearly agrees, having fired the man -- former general manager Mike Tannenbaum -- who picked players for the team during Rex Ryan's first four seasons as coach. The Jets have encountered troubles finding a front-office successor, which clearly is linked to some of the problems bubbling up in Florham Park.
The quarterback situation is an overt mess, with Mark Sanchez locked into a guaranteed-money deal that makes him next to impossible to release or trade. The once-fearsome offensive line was a sideshow last season. The offense lacks skill players, filled instead with too many of Ryan's "guys," but not enough genuine difference-makers. (And Scott, himself, was no wonder.)
Then, of course, there's Ryan. A talented coach, but someone the next GM must work with for at least another season. Johnson, slowly but surely, is running out of men to blame.