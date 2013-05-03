Barry Sanders' high school highlight reel impresses

It's May 3, and the 24/7 NFL news cycle admittedly is short on gems.
But we still are digging, and that's how we came across, well, possibly the coolest thing ever:
A Barry Sanders high school highlight reel on YouTube.
Shot on glorious VHS, the footage chronicles a coming-of-age Sanders beguiling opponents who still were struggling with puberty and the wrath of Algebra II.
Anyone who went to Wichita North High School back in the day already knows what we're talking about. The rest of you? Just watch it.