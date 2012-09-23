Barry Church likely lost for Dallas Cowboys with Achilles injury

Dallas Cowboys safety Barry Church's season is likely over after he suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon, he told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport following Sunday's 16-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Church, who left the game in the third quarter, said he either has a torn or partially torn Achilles.
"A heartbreaker," Church told Rapoport.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said after the game that Church will have surgery Monday and termed the injury a "rupture."
Rookie Morris Claiborne, the No. 6 overall draft pick who is a starting cornerback, spent significant time at safety after Church was hurt.
Gerald Sensabaugh, the Cowboys' other starting safety, was inactive for the game because of a calf injury sustained in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Church left that game with a thigh bruise, but he practiced during the week and started against the Buccaneers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.