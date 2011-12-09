Barkley's heard enough hot air about Favre, Tebow

Sir Charles has spoken.
Rushing to the rescue of all who find themselves burnt out by the ceaseless uproar surrounding Tim Tebow, former NBA great Charles Barkley emerged Friday to file a cease-and-desist order on all fodder/debate/trivialities pertaining to the radioactive Broncos quarterback -- and he didn't stop there.
"If I never hear the name Brett Favre again or Tim Tebow -- listen, Tim Tebow is a good player, I wish him luck -- but if I never hear the (words) Brett Favre or Tim Tebow again, it won't be enough, trust me," Barkley told Chicago's WMVP-AM on Friday.
Barkley continued to wage war against Tebow Fatigue Syndrome (TFS):
"It's clearly, clearly, a media-driven story. It's like, they just want you to argue about Tim Tebow every day. Hey, dude, let the kid play. If he can play, good for him, if he can't play, it'll show, but to have this argument every single day after five or six games is just ridiculous to be honest with you. It's just ridiculous."
Wait, wait, wait -- people are tired of hearing about Tebow?
Why didn't anyone say anything?