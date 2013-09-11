Barkevious Mingo to make Cleveland Browns debut?

The Cleveland Browns will get a breath of fresh air when first-round draft pick Barkevious Mingo hits the field for his first NFL regular-season game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
After being cautious for Week 1 with a bruised lung, the outside linebacker is "ready," according to a person close to him. He's been cleared for contact and now is 100 percent.
Browns coach Rob Chudzinski later confirmed that Mingo was cleared for practice. Chud said if and how much the linebacker would play will be determined by how Mingo looks, per The Plain Dealer.
The Browns' defensive front had a good first week in a loss to the Miami Dolphins, but it will be going up against a much better offensive line and more experienced passer, Joe Flacco, in Week 2. Getting Mingo on the field, even as a rotational rusher, is beneficial for a Browns team trying to avoid falling behind in the winless AFC North.