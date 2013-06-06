Barkevious Mingo on Cleveland Browns' second team

Cleveland Browns beat writers exited Wednesday's minicamp practice with reports of the 2013 NFL Draft's sixth overall pick taking snaps at outside linebacker behind veterans Jabaal Sheard and Paul Kruger.
"Right now, the other two guys are better," outside linebackers coach Brian Baker said Wednesday, via The Plain Dealer. "Every place I've been, I've always played the best guys and played those guys in the best positions. So if Barkevious beats one of those guys out, he'll be a starter. Until then, they're the starters."
We ask: What's the rush?
Smith never started a game and played just 506 snaps, but he racked up 14 sacks as a situational pass rusher. Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton will find ways to use all of his edge men in what the team is promising will be an attacking 3-4 scheme that puts heat on opposing quarterbacks.
Top 100 plays of 2012
"NFL AM" on NFL Network is counting down the greatest plays of the 2012 season. Tune in regularly throughout the summer to see which thrilling plays are revealed in the epic list. More ...
Who starts -- especially at outside linebacker -- doesn't mean much in a multiple defense that uses a host of players to wreak havoc. Still, Mingo fully plans to be with the first wave when the Browns host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
"That's the goal," he said. "That should be everybody's goal. You want to play, you want to help the team win, but you've got to put in the work."