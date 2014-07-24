Barkevious Mingo, Jonathan Cooper ready to blossom in Year 2

My choices are Luke Joeckel and Jonathan Cooper. Although Joeckel suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in Week 5, he showed me enough in the early goings to reinforce my belief that he has the potential to be a quality offensive tackle in the NFL. All rookies will have some struggles, but I didn't see anything from Joeckel that should spark great concern. I thought he showed natural pass-protection ability, enough to indicate he will be a solid bookend for the Jags.