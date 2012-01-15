Barber: Giants coach Coughlin declined my request to talk

"We tried. He said no, through his agent, (Giants vice president of communications) Pat Hanlon," Barber said during an interview with WEPN-AM. "But one of these days, I'm sure it'll happen, because as we know, time heals all wounds. And I think at the end of the day, Giants fans, despite their dislike of me at times, know that I was one of the guys that put (it) on the line every time I put on my uniform."