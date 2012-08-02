Barack Obama vouches for New York Jets' Tim Tebow

"I gotta tell you, I dont like the idea of a quarterback controversy at the start of a season," Obama said, via the New York Daily News. "So if I was a Jets fan, I'd be pretty nervous. Sanchez is not Tom Brady yet, but he led them to the playoffs two years in a row. I think Tim Tebow seems to be a wonderful young man, and he's got just a great winning attitude. He really steps up when things count."