Banged-up Washington Redskins beat Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason game

Injuries -- including one to Steelers rookie running back Le'Veon Bell -- penalties and turnovers dominated a mess of a game, although Griffin once again upstaged the proceedings before the first ball was kicked. He dressed in full uniform for the second consecutive game, even though everyone knew he wasn't going to play. And his surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, chatted with Redskins owner Dan Snyder and general manager Bruce Allen on the sideline while Griffin was warming up.